Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed’s brother stops Manzoor Pashteen from entering his mausoleum

SWABI: The brother of late Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed stopped the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and his men from entering his mausoleum in his

village Saturday to offer dua (prayer).

Anwar Sher, brother of Karnal Sher Shaheed, the recipient of Pakistan’s highest gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider, disallowed the PTM leaders and supporters from coming inside the mausoleum in Karnal Sher Khan village in Swabi district by telling them that he had seen videos in which Manzoor Pashteen had criticized the Pakistan Army.

A video which went viral showed Manzoor Pashteen waiting outside the mausoleum, along with his aides, wearing his trademark red and black striped cap.

Anwar Sher is heard telling the Waziristani visitors that his brother had sacrificed his life for Pakistan, the Pakhtuns and the people of Fata.

The incident triggered a debate on the social media with some supporting and others criticizing the brother of Karnal Sher Khan.

Those supporting him said Anwar Sher had done the right thing. Many others critical of him said stopping someone from offering dua at a grave was strange and provocative.

Others said he showed disrespect to guests and did something that was against Pakhtun traditions.

Manzoor Pashteen and his supporters are nowadays making preparations for holding a public meeting in Swabi on Sunday (today) in memory of the members of the Khudai Khidmatgar movement who were killed in firing by personnel of the security and law-enforcement agencies on August 12, 1948 at Babarra in Hashtnagar area in Charsadda.