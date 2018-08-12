Chitral sees alarming surge in suicides

CHITRAL: There has been an alarming increase in the incidence of suicides in Chitral as this week saw the father of three children who ended his life due to unknown reasons.

The man identified as Muhammad Ashraf Khan living in Broz area near Chitral town obtained a gun from his neighbours and shot himself dead at his house. The police said that Ashraf had three children and was a drug addict. However, the reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

Those who committed suicides also included some students who could not get good marks in the examination so they ended their lives out of disappointment.