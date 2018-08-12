A land without trees

Pakistanis have actively participated in the electoral process and brought the PTI into power. It is hoped that the PM-in-waiting, Imran Khan, will deliver the fruits of democracy in its true sense. It is also hoped that he will make Pakistan a paragon of success and prosperity. There are, however, a few things which need special attention of the incoming PM. The new government of Imran Khan must initiate programmes for tree plantation. In this regard, a separate ministry should be established to supervise the programmes.

That department’s work may include ensuring that trees are planted across the country and protecting planted trees. Officials across the country would ensure that no tree is cut down without prior permission. In addition, incentives and remunerations must be paid to the people who plant trees at their homes. In this way, Pakistan can fight against the hazards of climate change and achieve the target of maintaining a clean environment.

Mohsin Raza Dasti ( Larkana )