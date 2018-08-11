KP Tennis qualifiers begin

PESHAWAR: The qualifying round of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Independence Day Tennis Tournament got under way here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Chief guest Tariq Khan formally inaugurated the tournament wherein 120 players including eight female turned up.In the men’s singles qualifying round Faisal Khan upset Ali Khan by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2, Jehanzeb Khan beat Imdad Khan by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2, Ihsan Ullah beat Kashif Khan by 6-3 and 6-1, Shah Hussain beat Amin Ullah by6-3 and 6-4, Faisal Ihsan bat Zaid Rehman by 6-2 and 6-2, and Jehnanzeb beat Muhammadullah by 6-2 and 6-3. Saqib Umar, Aqib Umer, who also played Junior Davis Cup for Pakistan in India and Sri Lanka, will be part of the main round in the men’s singles and men’s doubles.