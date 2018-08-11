Sat August 11, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

Two arrested in attempted rape case

The District Malir police on Friday arrested two suspects who were accused of drugging and attempting to rape a 20-year-old woman. According to police, the victim was found unconscious from a farmhouse in Gulshane- Maymar near Chota Gate on Friday morning and was shifted to a hospital for examination. In the initial report, the medical officer said that the young woman was heavily drugged and the rape attempt would be confirmed after a complete medical examination.

Blood samples of the victim and two suspects arrested in the police raid on the farmhouse have been collected and sent for analysis. According to the officer in charge of the Afghan Camp police post, they have arrested two suspects. Shahrukh, one of the suspects, told police that the woman was his friend and two days ago she had had an argument with her family and left her house in Landhi to come see him. He added that after a few hours she asked him to arrange a place for her to stay since it was late night and unsafe to go home. According to the suspect, he consulted with his other friends and ultimately paid the guard of a farmhouse in Gulshan- e-Maymar to have the woman spend Wednesday night there. He further said that later that night, his friend Faizan tried to molest her, which led to an argument between him and Faizan, after which Faizan left. Shahrukh claimed that Faizan returned again on Thursday night and gave a soft drink laced with drugs to the young woman, and she fell unconscious.

He added he and his other friends got into a scuffle with Faizan over what he had done, but he later escaped. A case has been reported and investigation is under way. Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from SSP Malir.

