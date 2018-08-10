Man holds three female polio workers hostage

NOWSHERA: A man and his four family members were arrested for holding three female polio workers hostage at his residence in Rashakai area on Thursday.

In-charge Rural Health Centre in Kheshgi Payan, Dr Salman Gohar reported to the police that female members of the polio vaccination team identified as Nageen Bibi, Bushra and Seema Bibi were administering anti-polo drops at a house of one Yousaf Khan at Hamza area in Rashakai when he held them hostage at gunpoint in one of the rooms of his house.

The accused had also snatched their cell-phones, he said, adding, the police raided the house and got freed the polio workers.

He added the police arrested Yousaf Khan and his four other family members. The law-enforcers also seized a rifle and several cartridges. The police registered cases under sections 149, 147,186, 506 and 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code.