Amal bags Jashan-i-Azadi Badminton crown

LAHORE: Unique Group of Institutions organised the “71st Unique Jashan-i-Azadi Inter-School Badminton and Table Tennis Championship at Punjab University Gymnasium here on Thursday.

Amal from Convent of Jesus and Mary beat Manahil from Unique School to clinch badminton championship crown while Fernia of Lahore Grammar School beat Kalsoom from Beaconhouse School to win table tennis title.

Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali and Rector, Unique Group of Institutions, Prof Amjad Ali Khan presented trophies to the winners. Addressing the audience, Rector, Unique Group of Institutions, Prof.

Amjad Ali Khan said that the purpose of “71st Unique Jashan-i-Azadi Inter-School Badminton and Table Tennis Championship was to celebrate Jashan-i-Azadi with great zeal and passion. As many as eight teams participated in the championship.