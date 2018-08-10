Faisalabad, Lahore (B) thru in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Faisalabad, Lahore Blues, Fata, Karachi Whites, Islamabad, Multan, Karachi Blues and Sialkot were the winners of their round five matches of Inter Region U-19 One-day Cricket Tournament 2018-19 being played in Karachi and Rawalpindi- and Islamabad.

At Pindi Stadium Faisalabad Region U-19 won by 26 runs against Rawalpindi. Faisalabad Region scored 197 for 8 in 42 overs. Danish Rasheed 75, Ahmed Butt 35 and Muhammad Suleman Shafqat 25 were their principal scorers. Sheraz Khan with four wickets and Munir Riaz with three were successful bowlers.

In reply, Rawalpindi Region were bowled out for 171 in 39.4 overs. Only Haider Ali 83 was prominent scorer of the losing side. Muhammad Bilal Javed with four wickets and Muhammad Suliman Shafqat three were the leading wicket-takers. At KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, Fata defeated AJK by three wickets. AJK Region made 159 all out in 49 overs. Awais Akram scored 46 and Shahid Ahmed 33. M. Abbas Afridi and Hasnain Hussain got three wickets each.

Fata Region U-19, in reply, got 160 runs for seven wickets. Farhan Sheikh with 43, M. Aftab Alam 25 and Nasir Faraz 24 were the main scorers Najam Naseer and Hamza Ilyas had two wickets each. At the National Cricket Ground Islamabad Karachi Region Whites U-19 got a 121-run win over Dera Murad Jamali.

Karachi Whites hammered 215 all out in 48 overs. Their prominent scorers were Saim Ayub 72 and Jahanzeb Sultan 59 while Shahab Bahar and Fahad Hussain claimed three wickets. Muhammad Shahid had two. D M Jamali U-19 replied with just 94 runs for all out in 38.3 overs. Muhammad Shahid was their highest scorer with 36 runs. Muhammad Taha bagged three while Shoaib Ahmed and Arish Ali Khan got two wickets each.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad beat Lahore Whites by seven wickets. After having seen Lahore hit 248, Islamabad achieved the score of 252 for the loss of three wickets. Lahore’s Ahmed Butt made 55, Hafiz Hamza Sani 39, Shafey Malik 37 and Muhammad Arslan 32. Zainul Abidin was the pick of bowlers with four wickets while Haroon Wahid had three. Islamabad Region, in reply, achieved the target through unbeaten 105 from Rohail Nazir. He was supported by Azan Tariq 56, Sarim Ashfaq 42 not out and Hasan Abid Khan 26. Faizan Rasool and Danish Butt got one wicket each.

In the group B matches Multan beat Abbottabad by five wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi. Abbottabad gathered 207 all out in 49.1 overs. Nasrullah Khan with 53 and Hamza Khan with 31 not out were the main contributors. Ali Aslam got three wickets while Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Jahangir had two each. Multan Region achieved the target losing five wickets in 45.4 overs. Muhammad Asif remained not out with 76 along with Ali Husnain 70 not out. Sanaullah had two wickets.

At the NBP Stadium, Lahore Blues defeated Bahawalpur by five wickets. Bahawalpur made 123 for in 43.1 overs. Lahore achieved target in 33.1 overs.

Bahawalpur got their score through Umer Rehman 26, Muhammad Junaid 25 and Ali Imran 22. Nasim Shah with four wickets, Hamza Tariq with three and Fahad Munir Qadri with two destroyed rivals’ line-up. Win was brought for Lahore Blues by Saad Ali Rafai 31 and Attyab Ahmed 25 not out. Muhammad Junaid and M. Muzammil Khan got two each.

At the TMC Ground, Karachi, Sialkot beat Larkana by 39 runs. After having scored 174 for all in 42.4 overs, Sialkot contained Larkana at 135 for all in 43.5 overs. Sialkot’s prominent batsmen were Mohsin Riaz 51, Muhammad Ali Khan 42 and Usama Bilal 21. They gifted their wickets to Umar Khalid 3-29, Arsalan Ahmed 2-26 and Aamir Ali 2-32. Larkana’s scorers were Javed Ali Khoso 44 and Umar Khalid 20. Nasim Akram 4-48 and Farrukh Waqas 3-26 were the wicket-takers.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Blues defeated Hyderabad by 13 runs. Karachi piled up 236 for nine in 50 overs. Anus Ilyas 58, Ubais Ullah 57, Ghazi Nasir 32 were their main scorers. Muhammad Hasnain had three wickets from the losing side. Hyderabad fell short of 13 runs and was bowled out in 49.3 overs. Saad Khan played well with 88 runs, Rafay Saddique 35, Saud Jafri 28, Noman Akbar 25 and Irfan Ikhlaq 20 could not achieve victory for their team. Nadir Shah and Tariq Khan claimed two wickets each.