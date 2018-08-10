Vote recount pleas of Abid Sher, Ishtiaq dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition of the PML-N’s Mehar Ishtiaq seeking a complete vote recount in his constituency NA-126, Lahore.

Mehar Ishtiaq, who lost July 25 general election to Hammad Azhar of the PTI, had challenged Retuning Officer’s decision of dismissing his petition of recount of votes. Mehar Ishtiaq through his counsel pleaded that Hammad Azhar won the election with a margin of 3,124 votes and he submitted an application to RO for a complete vote recount but the same was rejected.

On the contrary, Hammad’s counsel advocate Azhar Siddique contended the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the instant petition as Election Commission of Pakistan had prepared results. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition.

The court also rejected petition of former state minister Abid Sher Ali, seeking a complete vote recount in his constituency, NA-108, Faisalabad. He contended that his rival candidate Farrukh Habib of PTI won the election with a margin of 1,200 votes and he moved an application to the returning officer (RO) for a complete vote recount which was dismissed. He prayed the court to pass an order for recount in his constituency. However, the court dismissed the petition observing that the petitioner could approach the relevant forum.