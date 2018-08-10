Torrential rains play havoc in Chitral

CHITRAL: The flash floods caused by torrential rains destroyed standing crops, orchards and swept away roads and bridges in various areas in the district.

Heavy rains began on Wednesday night, triggering flash flood that damaged crops, orchards, swept away roads, bridges and irrigation channels in Sheshi Koh, Madak Lasht, Parwak, Miragram-no-2, Yarkhoon Dezg, Khotan Lasht, Ujno Gol and Shagram area.

The flash floods also swept away several kilometres road at Dizg in Yarkhoon area, which disconnected link between upper Yarkhoon and Broghil areas. The flash flood flowing from the hills affected around 200 families and damaged their crops and orchards. Link between Khot, Rech and Ujno villages was disconnected as bridge between these areas was swept away in the flooding. The harvested wheat crops were also washed away in the flash flood in various areas. However, no casualty was reported.