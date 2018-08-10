PTI to rule KP forever: Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: The chief minister-in-waiting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan was confident that PTI served the province and people elected it again and on completion of its term, his party would rule the province forever. He vowed to continue policies of previous PTI government and focus on human development.

During a brief chat with media persons, he brushed aside some reports that he was a planted man and clarified that he stood by Imran and PTI’s ideology and was Imran’s planted man.

He explained to have already announced like others that whosoever would be nominated for the slot of the chief minister, they would readily accept. Mahmood also strongly rejected the allegations that Rs1.8 million were transferred to his account when he was provincial minister for sports and said that it was in fact a decision by the sports department to do so for the purpose of prize distribution among sportsmen in a separate account.

He added when the objection was raised, an inquiry was conducted and the director general sports was suspended. To a question on paying a paltry amount as tax, he said that Malakand is a tax-free zone and hence there was no question of tax evasion. He said that they owned 87 kanal commercial land in Swat.

He dispelled the impression that there were differences within the party ranks on the naming of chief minister before he was finalised by Imran for the coveted post. Mahmood said he would meet party senior Atif Khan and others and would invite all to work as a team and serve the province and Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry claimed Thursday that his party Chairman Imran Khan will be elected prime minister ‘within the first round’ of vote in the National Assembly, as he enjoyed himself support of 180-81 members-elect.

Talking to journalists here, he said PTI had mustered support of 180-181 members in the National Assembly. He explained that PTI’s own strength stood at 150, including independents, who joined the party, 27 women reserved seats and 05 minorities’ seats.

Moreover, he pointed out that similarly, they had garnered support of its allies, including MPL-Q, MQM-P, BAP, GDA, BNP and JWP.

On the provincial front, Fawad said that PTI is in a comfortable position to form government in Punjab, having 186 members in the provincial assembly. He added PTI Chairman Imran Khan has yet to name candidate for the chief ministerial slot.

Replying to a question, he contended that summoning a session of the National Assembly is the responsibility of the caretaker government and noted that a summary has been sent to summon the session on August 13.

“Imran can take oath on August 15, 16 or 17, and where he will live as a premier is yet to be decided for which consultations are still under way,” he explained.

Fawad said that the international leaders are contacting Imran Khan already and they are looking forward to working with his government and pointed out that they have decided to review the foreign policy. He noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to complete the poll process within 21 days after the polling day and claimed it appeared they would not be able to meet the deadline for there were some cases in Lahore High Court and the ECP also did not show urgency in this connection. Imran, he said, addressed the PTI parliamentary party of Sindh, as people had given a big mandate to the party, hinting at major projects for Karachi and Sindh.