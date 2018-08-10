Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Karachi

August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB asks SFA to proactively guard against substandard products

The director general (DG) of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Amjad Ali, Thursday briefed the director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Mohammad Altaf Bawany, about the functions, organisational structure, scope and operational hurdles faced by the newly created food authority.

The authority works under Sindh Food Act 2016. The briefing was organised under the Awareness & Prevention Regime of the NAB Karachi at its office. The director operations of the food authority also attended briefing.

On the occasion, the director general of NAB Karachi, suggested that SFA officers should ensure the delivery of healthy items through associations of butchers and flour mills. He said that Halal certification must be confirmed through the Customs Authority for imported edible items.

Bawany suggested that oil manufactures should be monitored and rancid oil for cooking purposes, especially fryers, should be checked for general health, especially of the children.

The NAB official advised the SFA team to proactively engage in an integrated and multifaceted campaign producers and vendors that were delivering substandard food to end consumers, especially focusing on substandard flour, edible oil, dairy products and other basic food commodities.

It was further stressed that preventive measures needed to be adopted within their department to curtail corruption and any such activity should be reported to NAB. —APP News Desk adds: The Sindh government had approved ithe launch of a food inspection drive in April to examine quality processes of every food place running in Karachi.

The food inspection drive started with its first check on hotels, restaurants and hospital canteens. The food authority had then said that all five-star hotels, big or small restaurants, bakeries, sweets sellers and other eateries would be provided a licence once they passed the inspection, which would be mandatory for any eatery to continue business.

Director Operations Sindh Food Authority Abrar Sheikh had reportedly said that it was obligatory for every food platform to maintain hygiene and carry out cleanliness measures for the preparation and storage of food. Chairman All Restaurant Association Shaukat Ali Suleman had said a restaurant management had also been formed to improve the quality of food provision.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan