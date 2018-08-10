Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Business

REUTERS
August 10, 2018

Copper rises

Beijing : ShFE copper closed up 0.8 percent at 49,950 yuan a tonne, while LME copper was trading up 0.8 percent at $6,223.50.

Shanghai aluminium rose nearly 2.5 percent to a near two-month closing high on Thursday, as a strike affecting Alcoa´s alumina refineries in Australia and warnings of shutdowns by Rusal supported prices.

The Alcoa plants account for around 9.3 million tonnes of capacity or some

eight percent of the world´s supply of alumina.

Alcoa said on Thursday it did not

expect any impact on its production from the industrial action running until August 17.

All other Shanghai metals rose on a buoyant day for the complex, with aluminium trading volumes at 437,570 lots, well above the 30-day average of 170,423 lots.

