Man killed, three injured in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and three others were injured in two separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

The driver of an oil-tanker was crushed to death after he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in overturning of the vehicle in Pandrameel area along the Dera-Bannu road while the conductor sustained injuries.

Army’s heavy cranes removed the oil-tanker to recover the body which was handed over to survivors by police after autopsy.

In another incident, a loaded truck ended up in a canal after the driver lost control in Dhaki Mor on Dera-Chashma road. Driver Saeed Wali and Amanullah, both hailing from Quetta, sustained injuries in the incident.