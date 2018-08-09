Man killed, three injured in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and three others were injured in two separate road accidents here on Wednesday.
The driver of an oil-tanker was crushed to death after he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in overturning of the vehicle in Pandrameel area along the Dera-Bannu road while the conductor sustained injuries.
Army’s heavy cranes removed the oil-tanker to recover the body which was handed over to survivors by police after autopsy.
In another incident, a loaded truck ended up in a canal after the driver lost control in Dhaki Mor on Dera-Chashma road. Driver Saeed Wali and Amanullah, both hailing from Quetta, sustained injuries in the incident.
