Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

JR
Jawwad Rizvi
&
NW
Numan Wahab
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB gets data about Ahad Cheema, his relatives

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provided the income and wealth tax returns of Ahad Khan Cheema and his blood relatives to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to facilitate the latter in a corruption scandal in Punjab.

FBR officials disclosed that the NAB had asked the board to provide the tax returns details of the family members of Ahad Khan Cheema including his wife Saima Ahad, sons Essa Ahad and Mustafa Ahad, brother Ahmed Saood Cheema, sister Sadia Mansoor and mother Nishat Afza. The officials said the NAB asked for the assets details of the Ahad Cheema family in the first phase. The data was collected from different field offices of the board in Lahore and Islamabad.

Commissioner Regional Taxpayer Office Unit-II (RTU-II) Asim Majeed, talking to The News, confirmed that the required record asked by the board was already submitted. “The record provided by the FBR is consisted of the wealth and income tax returns,” he said.

Another official privy to the development said that after family members, the NAB will look into the assets record of Ahad Khan Cheema’s wife Saima Cheema. Further, the record search would be expanded to the cousins of both Ahad Cheema and his wife, especially who got jobs in government departments. Additionally, those appointed and transferred to other departments on deputation will also be investigated to locate Benami assets of Ahad Cheema.

A senior official of the FBR said the board apprehended that majority of assets are likely to be parked as Benami by Ahad Cheema. It will be a difficult task for the board as well as the NAB to locate Benami assets.

Endorsing the FBR viewpoint, a NAB official said the data of the relatives of Ahad Khan Cheema has already been collected by the bureau. All such aspects of Benami assets and the assets of the relatives could be checked. He said the data submitted by the FBR was being investigated. However, it will require further investigation. An FBR official attached with the development said it is mandatory for every government official to file his wealth and income tax statements annually. However, officials involved in wrongdoings and corruption never declare their assets and income tax returns correctly. In Ahad Khan Cheema corruption case, it is believed that the majority of assets would be Benami. The NAB has to give details of all associated persons with Ahad Cheema at any point of time to locate Benami assets, he added.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved filing of a supplementary reference against former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, an accused in the Aashiana Iqbal housing scam, as multiple assets owned by Cheema were unearthed during the probe. The bureau had accused Cheema of misusing his authority and awarding illegal contracts, which caused a loss of Rs 400 billion to the national exchequer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening