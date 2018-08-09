PHF says it has cleared pending dues of players

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday said that it has cleared the pending dues of players and team management.

PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar arranged the funds through his own resources to fulfill his commitment as he had promised the players and management to clear their dues before the departure of the team to Jakarta for Asian Games, said a press release issued by PHF.

Earlier, Pakistan hockey team players announced they will not participate in the upcoming Asian Games over the non-payment of their daily allowance. “The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy,” Rizwan Senior had said. “We won’t participate in the Asian Games if we aren’t given our due daily allowance.”

The national side’s training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy. “It’s not a revolt we are asking for our due right,” Rizwan had added.