Saudi Arabia develops ‘rate my sermon’ app

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia are developing a phone app which will monitor sermons and prayers in mosques to allow worshippers to know if the preacher is likely to go on too long. According to the country’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Abdul Latif Al-Sheikh, the application will allow forthe monitoring of mosques, with the length andquality of sermons “assessed by the minute and second”, Saudi newspaper said.