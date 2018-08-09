The RTS debate

The reason why a few people are expressing concerns over the election results is the delay in the announcement of the official result. The initial results were announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) several hours after the official deadline. Many believe that the unexpected breakdown of the Result Transmission System (RTS) contributed to the delay.

This was the plausible justification for the uncertainty created on Election Day and it would have been accepted by all had the Nadra authorities not given out a statement in which they denied that the system failed. All this hue and cry can be put to rest, if the ECP provides a detailed response regarding the delay in the election result.

Muhammad Azam Baloch

Jaffarabad