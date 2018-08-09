Two held over selling substandard food items

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Police arrested two shopkeepers selling substandard items for animals’ food in the city area on Wednesday. On the report of Deputy Director Livestock Dr Sohail Nadeem, the police booked accused Irfan and Riaz Ahmad who were allegedly selling animals’ food items that were injurious to the health of animals.
