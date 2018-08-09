Youth kills cousin

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth Wednesday killed his cousin in Nawan Lahore Chak 339/JB. Saqlain and Naeem had a dispute over a property issue. On the day of incident, Naeem and his accomplices attacked and injured Saqlain and his brothers Umair and Zubair. Saqlain died on the spot while his both brothers were rushed to a hospital.