Trees planted in police martyrs’ names

LAHORE: Lahore police have planted a tree in the name of martyred DIG Captain ® Syed Ahmad Mobin.

The tree in the name of Shaheed Captain ® Ahmad Mobin was planted by his mother. Police constables also presented guard of honour to her. DSP Farhat Abbas, ASP Saud and many families of martyrs were present on the occasion. Trees in the name of other martyrs were also planted. Trees in the name of other martyrs will also be planted in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said the martyrs were pride of the Police Department.