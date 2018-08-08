Last caretaker cabinet meeting: Independence Day to be celebrated in Punjab with fervour

LAHORE: The last meeting of the caretaker Punjab cabinet which held under the chair of Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at chief minister’s office on Tuesday lasted for three hours. The meeting decided to celebrate the Independence Day with full fervour and zeal on August 14.

The main function of the Independence Day will be held at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore while celebrations would also be held at the level of division, district and tehsil in the province. Public sector departments will hold different celebrations with regard to Independence Day, the meeting decided. It was also decided to provide foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people on the occasion of upcoming Independence Day. The meeting directed for initiating stern legal action against wheelie doers on Independence Day. The chief minister said permission can never be granted to take law into one’s own hands in the name of Independence Day and made it clear that legal action will be initiated against the violators of law.

The cabinet meeting decided to provide grant for payment of pending bills of United Christian Hospital Gulberg and the chief minister said that steps will be taken personally to help solve the issue of UCH. The meeting accorded approval to provide financial grant for the treatment of a 15-year-old blood cancer patient. Punjab government will give Rs 10 lakh while caretaker ministers Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and Anjum Nisar will also donate Rs 10 lakh each from their own pockets.

Annual report for the year 2017 of the office of provincial ombudsman was also presented in the meeting. The cabinet gave approval to constitute search committee for constituting the selection panel for appointment of vice chancellor of University of Home Economics Lahore.

The meeting extended vote of thanks to caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari, provincial cabinet members, administration, police and line departments for making best arrangements for free, fair and transparent elections in the province. Chief minister appreciated the performance of provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, district administration, army men, rangers and other agencies for befittingly fulfilling the duty of holding transparent elections. He said that provision of peaceful atmosphere to the voters on polling day is a national service as it has helped them to use their right to vote in an independent manner. With the grace of Almighty Allah and the efforts made by different departments, the polling day remained peaceful and tranquil. Police and administration have performed their election related duties in a professional manner. I am thankful to the provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police and officials of the relevant departments for their proactive cooperation. All the matters pertaining to the government were settled amicably due to the hard work of all of you and this shows that positive results are achieved when government officials work professionally and honestly, he added. My experience of working with you has remained good and the whole team has fulfilled a national obligation with commitment and hard work. The members of the provincial cabinet also paid tributes to the leadership vision and administrative abilities of Dr Askari and added that election has been held in a best manner and it would be remembered in history till lately. Provincial ministers, chief secretary, chairman P&D, IG police and concerned high officials attended the meeting.