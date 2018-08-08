One killed in exchange of fire near Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and many others sustained critical injuries when two groups of the Afghan refugees exchanged fire on a monetary dispute at the Khaki Camp. Naimatullah and Abdul Wali Khan groups had exchanged fire after a heated debate as a result of which the latter received bullet injuries and died on way to hospital.

According to police eight people from both side sustained critical injuries and were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where five of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be critical. The Khaki Police lodged the first information report and started raids to arrest suspects who managed to flee.