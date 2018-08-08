Asian Games : PTF seeks organisers’ nod for including Samir

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has sought the approval of the organisers of Asian Games for inclusion of Samir Iftikhar in the team in place of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

According to a PTF’s press release issued on Tuesday, Aisam is busy participating in the US Open and the dates of the event coincided with the dates of the Asian Games. “President of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) has kindly taken it upon himself to seek special dispensation for the inclusion of Samir Iftikhar to complement the Pakistan men’s team,” stated the PTF.

PTF added that Samir was experienced in playing on synthetic courts, which would be used in Indonesia. “While the POA, the Pakistan Sports Board and the PTF await a green light . . . Aqeel Khan has been nominated by the President PTF as the playing captain of the team,” stated PTF.

PTF said a preparation camp for men’s and women’s teams was in full swing at the PTF Sports Complex synthetic courts, Islamabad. “Aqeel Khan, Abid Mushtaq, and Muzammil Murtaza will resume practice sessions at the camp, while the fourth player, Abid Ali Akbar, is playing ITF Futures in Malaysia and Indonesia and he is scheduled to join the team on coming Monday,” stated the PTF.

However, PTF regretted that the national team, comprising Davis Cuppers of 2018, has been reduced in size due to budgetary issues faced by the PSB.

“The government couldn’t allow funds to the PSB to send the earlier-nominated and accredited Inam ul Haq as the non-playing captain of the team. Hence a special Vice President of PTF Khalid Rehmani will accompany as manager of both the teams,” stated PTF.

It added that the Asian Games had the very best of Asia competing in tennis as there were Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.