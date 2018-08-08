Hafeez unlikely to sign PCB contract

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels his is being pushed towards forced retirement and also feels dejected for being demoted in the central contract.

The other day the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a list of 33 players who were offered central contracts. Six were given category A, while Hafeez was listed in category B. This is not the first occasion a senior member of the team has been demoted. Former captain Younis Khan was given category B in 2014 and was promoted to category A after he protested against the decision.

Young batsman Babar Azam has been promoted to Category A.Sources said Hafeez was not likely to sign the contract. Hafeez was sidelined from first four One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Zimbabwe. In protest he refused to play the fifth match.Hafeez has so far represented Pakistan in 83 T20Is, 200 ODIs and 50 Tests.