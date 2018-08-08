Wed August 08, 2018
Agencies
August 8, 2018

Ingram ‘happy’ after overcoming mystery illness

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa batsman Colin Ingram says he is relieved to be healthy again after being rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

Ingram’s illness came on suddenly while he was at his flat in Cardiff and he was taken to hospital. As a result he missed Glamorgan’s two T20 Blast matches but returned with an unbeaten 46 against Middlesex.

“There’s a lot of question marks at the moment,” he told BBC Sport Wales.“Most of the specialists I’ve spoken to feel it’s some sort of auto-immune cause that could have built up over a length of time, or just triggered by something small.”

“It’s great to be happy and healthy again and to have made a full recovery so far.”Ingram needed clearance before he could resume playing because of the drugs he was given in hospital and the therapeutic exemption certificate came through as he was travelling to Richmond to face Middlesex.

“Some of the things they gave me when I was hospitalised were necessary to revive me, but had to be cleared by Drug Free Sport, so I’m thankful to the medical team and the work they put in as well,” he said.

Ingram’s absence meant Glamorgan were without a clutch of top-order batsmen due to injuries to Shaun Marsh and Joe Burns plus Usman Khawaja’s return to Australia for a training camp.

