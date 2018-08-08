Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MoU signed to improve health care and medical education

The Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN), the Aga Khan University (AKU) and a Pakistani multinational pharmaceutical company on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support start-ups of young entrepreneurs that solve today’s challenges in health care and medical education.

The MoU was signed by AKU President Firoz Rasul and OPEN Karachi President Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed, who is also director of Digital Health & Strategic Projects at PharmEvo. Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Firoz Rasul said that in the United States opportunities are provided to those individuals who tried to implement new ideas and technologies but failed, as failures help such people learn a lot from their mistakes and to improve their projects in view of previous shortcomings.

He said the objective behind their partnership is to support and promote new ideas and help start-ups so that new products based on technology and innovation can be introduced in the field of health care and medical education.

“Innovation is the lifeline of our university as well as our country, and we are looking forward to new ideas and products from our students and faculty,” he added. He believes that universities have a very important role to play in the promotion of science and technology so that the sufferings of the ailing humanity can be minimised.

Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed termed their partnership an exciting initiative, and hoped that it would promote innovation and creativity in Pakistan. “AKU has emerged as the only university that has taken such an initiative, and we are ready to support their students and faculty in materialising their innovative ideas.”

He said Pakistani students are so talented that they can revolutionise health care in the country with their ideas and start-ups, adding that OPEN, which is the largest organisation of Pakistani entrepreneurs in North America with chapters in London and Pakistan, is committed to supporting start-ups at university level in Pakistan.

He informed the meeting that OPEN is already running a virtual hospital where doctors and patients are connected through technology irrespective of the distance between them, and that they do a lot of “digital health” and regularly conduct webinars to promote health care in Pakistan.

Dr Asad Mian, director of the Critical Creative Innovative Thinking forum at AKU, said the collaboration between AKU, OPEN and pharma is aimed at capacity-building of young AKU students and seeking serious partnerships for university-based start-ups.

He said their forum has been promoting the use of technology, for which they are partnering with other organisations and inviting foreign speakers, hoping that this new collaboration would result in innovative solutions for Pakistan’s health care.

On the occasion, four groups presented their projects and apps based on promotion of research, transforming workplace-based teaching, improving student relations and helping them organise their studies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen