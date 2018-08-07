Tue August 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
 bureau Report
August 7, 2018

Journalist grieved

PESHAWAR: Mother of Said Alam Khan, senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Daily The Nation in Peshawar, passed away on Monday and was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in the Kohi Village of Mardan district the same day.

A large number of relatives, local residents, journalists and government officials and people from different walks of life attended the funeral. Qul will be held at Kohi-Barmol village on tomorrow (Wednesday).

