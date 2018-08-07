Justice Muslim annoyed over poor Sukkur municipal services

SUKKUR: The Chairman Water Commission Justice (retd) Ameer Hani Muslim expressed annoyance over poor quality of sewerage system, water supply and other civic issues of Sukkur. He criticized Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh and XEN building Lutufullah Phulpoto for failing to ensure basic amenities.

Justice Muslim also expressed frustration over failure to complete the boundary wall of the graveyard and encroachment in the Pir Murad Shah graveyard. He also took notice of delay in completion of the water pipeline for Sepco. Justice Muslim also asked the Environment Department about the increasing pollution in the city.

Justice Muslim remarked that the elected representatives of the local bodies and the officers of the municipal services are not performing their duty to maintain the basic amenities. He directed the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to supervise the Municipal Department.

During visit to the Khairpur Medical College, he sought explanation from the MS over nonexistent Reverse Osmosis plant and directed him to get it installed in a fortnight. The hospital MS Dr. Muhammed Hassan Abro briefed the Water Commissioner about the construction of the hospital and complained that the contractor has left some work incomplete.

Reacting to the complaint Justice (retd) Muslim summoned secretary building and works, secretary health, former Project Director Dr. Suresh Kumar on August 7 to submit report on the project.