Prolonged power cuts protested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Residents of various areas in Charsadda district on Monday took out a protest rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for outages. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco. They marched through various areas and gathered at the Azeem Khan Bridge near the Swat Road. They blocked the road for traffic for some time.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that prolonged power cuts had not only created hardships for the dwellers of the area but had also caused acute water shortage. People have to fetch clean drinking water from far-off places. The loadshedding duration is more than three hours which has also affected business of the people. The protesters dispersed peacefully when assured by the officials of the district administration that they would take up the matter with the relevant quarters.