PML-N CEC meeting today

LAHORE: An important meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Monday (today) to discus whether to field Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister candidate or not.

The meeting will be chaired by party president Shahbaz Sharif.

While it was widely believed that Shahbaz Sharif would be candidate for premiership during elections, sources said the party was looking into the proposal he should be fielded if the grand alliance was either winning the premiership for sure, or it was going to be a real nail-biter.

The two seats won by Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party are of paramount importance in the game as the alliance believes that they have a significant chance of making the government in Centre if they secure those two numbers.

Sources said in case of Shahbaz not contesting for the post of premiership, the likely names may be Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Muhammad Asif. The CWC meeting would also discuss in detail the party position in Centre and in Punjab. Consensus will be reached at names of candidate for the post of chief minister Punjab and other important matters.