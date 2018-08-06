Mon August 06, 2018
August 6, 2018

ECP receives election expenses details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received details of election expenses of successful candidates in the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP has received details from 269 National Assembly candidates, 295 Punjab Assembly candidates, 129 from Sindh Assembly, 97 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 49 from Balochistan. The details will also be published on the election body’s website. The ECP after receiving the details has started working on issuing a notification declaring successful candidates, except in those constituencies which have been challenged in courts. The ECP will likely issue the notification by August 7.

