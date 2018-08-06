Sacrificial animals bring excitement for children

Islamabad: With Eidul Azha just round the corner, excited groups of children can be seen everywhere in the twin cities these days and they are having a great fun in walking with their sacrificial animals, patting and caressing, feeding them with colourful leashes, reins, strings, ribbons, henna, and other little ornaments.

A report aired by a private news channel; unaware of the exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals and their parent’s ordeal of buying them, children are just thrilled to have them around. Hence Eidul Azha, like Eid-ul-Fitr can be called an event for the children since they are the ones who have the maximum fun on these holy days.

“Kids demand for sacrificial animals started as soon as month of Eid starts. These days, they can be seen boasting about prices, colours and physical features of their animals. These children are just not contented to have their sacrificial animals; they do everything to make them look ‘beautiful’ too,” said a citizen Pasha Ikram.

“I have purchased a few ornaments to decorate my goat that my father purchased, Now, I have adorned my animal with reins of bright colours and silver ornaments for its neck and legs, said Hamza Waqas, a 15-year-old boy.

These enthusiastic children dedicatedly perform all the chores related to their animals, which include arranging for their fodder, sheltering and taking them for a walk. Usman Ali, said he waits all year for Eidul Azha so that he could enjoy the company of his goat. “I love to take it for a walk,” said Bakir Muhammad.