Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman, alleged paramour killed

MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed in Khwazakhela of Swat district on Sunday, sources said. They said one Fazal Azeem gunned down his daughter and her alleged paramour Ubaidur Rehman in Gairo locality. The police arrested the culprit along with the arm and termed the incident a case of honour killing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar