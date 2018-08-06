Woman, alleged paramour killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed in Khwazakhela of Swat district on Sunday, sources said. They said one Fazal Azeem gunned down his daughter and her alleged paramour Ubaidur Rehman in Gairo locality. The police arrested the culprit along with the arm and termed the incident a case of honour killing.
MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed in Khwazakhela of Swat district on Sunday, sources said. They said one Fazal Azeem gunned down his daughter and her alleged paramour Ubaidur Rehman in Gairo locality. The police arrested the culprit along with the arm and termed the incident a case of honour killing.
Comments