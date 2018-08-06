NBP vows to continue supporting snooker

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has pledged support for snooker in particular and sports in general as part of its policy of promoting healthy activities throughout the country.

Saeed Ahmed, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, announced that the institution was looking forward to continue backing snooker as the cueists were bringing laurels for Pakistan.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the 10th edition of NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 here at the NBP Sports Complex on Sunday, he expressed his delight with the improved performances of the Pakistani cueists at the international level.

“It’s pleasing to note that the performance of the cueists has improved considerably after getting employment at our bank. Obviously job security is important. The cueists have been able to concentrate on their game instead of worrying for other things,” the NBP president said.

Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, the president of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), on the occasion complimented NBP for supporting snooker consistently.

“Besides sponsoring and hosting a national ranking snooker tournament every year, NBP has provided jobs to more than half a dozen cueists which has helped tremendously in boosting cue sports all over the country,” the PBSA president said.

NBP Sports Division chief Iqbal Qasim gave the assurance to the participating cueists that better arrangements would be made for them in the future with the expansion of the complex.

Shaukat Mahmood Khatak, Executive Vice President, NBP, added that more facilities would be built at the sports complex.