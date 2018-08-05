Ban imposed on collection of hides during Eidul Azha

The caretaker Sindh government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the collection of hides during Eidul Azha.

A notification was issued on Saturday stating that there was a likelihood that law and order might come under threat if certain activities were not prevented during the three days of the Eid.

In light of such a threat, the government has decided to impose a ban on the collection of hides of sacrificial animals without permission from the commissioner or the deputy commissioner, setting up camps to collect hides and using flags and loudspeakers to make announcements for the collection of hides.

In addition to that, a ban on collecting hides by force as well as a ban on carrying weapons was also imposed, while permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons, in relaxation of the ban under Section 144, are to remain suspended during the three days of the Eid. Furthermore, in pursuance of Section 195(i) (a) of CrPC, all station house officers of the police stations concerned have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing against any violators of these bans.

Security plan

The deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of East Range has issued a comprehensive security plan involving a deployment of 724 personnel to maintain law and order and prevent muggings at three cattle markets being set up in his jurisdiction for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Talking to The News, DIG Amir Farooqi said that in connection with Eid-ul Azha, three cattle markets would be established in the Cattle Colony of Malir City along the Super Highway near Teacher Society and Madina Colony, both located in the Sachal police precincts, and a cattle colony in the Sukhan police remit.