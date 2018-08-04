Recount of three PA seats completed

MANSEHRA: The three Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) elected from Mansehra on tickets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) retain their seats after recounting of votes.

The recounting in PK-30, PK-31 and PK-32 was initiated earlier this week following the losing candidates moved the respective retuning officers (ROs).

Mian Ziaur Rehman and Naeem Sakhi of PML-N and Babar Saleem Swati of PTI retained their seat following the recounting of votes in PK-30, PK-31 and PK-32, respectively.

The losing candidates Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah of PPP, Sardar Zahoor and Ibrar Tanoli had approached the ROs, seeking the recounting of votes.