Traders urged to play role in making Faisalabad model city

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Friday said Faisalabad had the potential to be transformed into a modern and model city and in this connection the business community should play its role. Visiting the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), the commissioner said Faisalabad had 10 times more potential than Sialkot. The involvement of its business community in its development, progress and prosperity could make it a vibrant metropolis than Lahore, he said. The commissioner said the traders should voluntarily take the responsibility to preserve its historic and cultural heritage in addition to supplementing the efforts for solid waste collection that has marred its natural beauty. He said the government was focusing on provision of clean drinking water in addition to treatment of industrial effluent.