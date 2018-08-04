Lahore U-15 soccer trials from tomorrow

LAHORE: The trials to select Lahore teams for Inter-District Under-15 Football Championship will be held at the Model Town Football Ground on August 5 and 6.

The trials will start at 4pm. The players who are born between January 1, 2004 and December 31, 2005 will be eligible to participate in the Championship. The players, interested in appearing in the trials, must bring with B-Form.