Ghazi shines in Karachi Blues win over Sialkot

KARACHI: Ghazi Nasir’s all-round performance enabled Karachi Blues to record their maiden win as they crushed Sialkot by 161 runs in their Group B outing of the Inter-Region Under-19 One-day Cricket tournament here at UBL Sports Complex on Friday.

Ghazi, son of football coach Nasir Ismail, hit solid 58 off 111 balls to enable Karachi Blues to post 228 all out.Ghazi then claimed 3-17 through his fast bowling to dismiss Sialkot for 67. Ghazi came to bat when Karachi Blues were reeling at 55-6. He added 141 with Ubaidullah (64) for the seventh wicket to guide his side to a fighting total.

Ubaidullah smashed three fours from 100 balls. Adnan Haider got three wickets. Naseem Akram and Abdullah Nawaz captured two wickets each. Sialkot completely failed to withstand the bowling of off-spinner Saif Ali (4-7), and Nadir Shah and Ghazi Nasir, who took three wickets each.

In a Group A outing at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Quetta defeated Rawalpindi by five wickets.

Rawalpindi were bowled out for 153 in 39 overs with Mohammad Suleman Khushi scoring 43 off 54 balls, hitting three fours. Farhan Shafiq made 33 off 87 balls, striking three fours. Akhtar Shah got 3-29. Jehangir Khan and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets each.

Quetta achieved the target with 11 balls to spare after losing five wickets. Junaid Khan belted 43 off 52 balls, clobbering five fours. Mohammad Ibrahim made 36. Mubashir got 1-11. Islamabad registered a two-wicket win against Dera Murad Jamali in a thrilling encounter at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.DM Jamali posted 164 all out with Mohammad Shahid making 51 off 66 balls, hitting six fours. Shoaib Ahmed belted 27 off 46 balls, which included four hits to the fence. Zain-ul-Abdeen got 3-47. Sarim Ishaq and Mohammad Moosa picked up two wickets each.

The hero of Islamabad’s successful chase was Zahid Iqbal, who remained not out on 40. Zahid struck four fours in his 67-ball knock.Azan Tariq made 28 off 43 balls. His innings featured five fours. Saeed Ahmed Junior got 4-21. Mohammad Shahid captured 2-13.

At Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir inflicted a three-wicket defeat on Lahore Whites.AJK chased the 214-run target in the 48th over after losing seven wickets. Zohaib Bukhari made 116-ball 88, striking 11 fours. Hamza Ilyas chipped in with unbeaten 43, which came off 59 balls and had five fours. Adil Sarwar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-32.

Lahore Whites had been restricted to 213-7 with Mohammad Arsalan scoring 77 off 68 balls. He hit seven fours and four sixes.Najam Naseer and Momin Pervez got two wickets each.

Faisalabad defeated Karachi Whites by six wickets at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. Karachi Whites were folded for 155 in the 48th over. Sohaib Ahmed hit 51-ball 36 with six fours. Jahanzaib Sultan made 18 with two fours. Bilal Javed got 3-15.

Faisalabad achieved the target in 27 overs after losing four wickets. Saif Ali struck 50 off 56 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.Zohaib Amanat made 41 off 45 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. Maaz Bin Salman got 3-47.

In a Group B outing, here at National Stadium, Lahore Blues overwhelmed Multan by six wickets. Multan posted 127 all out with Mohammad Basit scoring 40 off 92 balls. Nasim Shah got 4-33. Muhammad Bilal claimed 3-13.

Lahore Blues raced to the target in 31st over after losing four wickets. Uzair Nasir made 32 off 77 balls, which included three fours. Muhammad Jahangir got 2-33.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Peshawar crushed Larkana by 140 runs. Peshawar accumulated 231 through Saqib Jamil (55), Amir Azmat (47) and Mohammad Haris (44). Javed Ali Khoso got 6-53.

Peshawar dismissed Larkana for only 91. Muhammad Amir, Izhar Ahmed and Niaz Khan took two wickets each. At TMC Ground here, Bahawalpur overwhelmed Hyderabad by 53 runs. Bahawalpur posted 182 all out with Abdul Hadi scoring 92-ball 45. Mohammad Junaid made 32. Saad Khan got 3-42.

Hyderabad, in response, perished for 128. Rafay Siddiqui struck 37 off 117 balls. Mohammad Faisal made 53-ball 34. Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Muzammil 2-31 and Khaqan Bashir got two wickets each.