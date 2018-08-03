Fri August 03, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
August 3, 2018

Mango festival opens today

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would arrange a three-day Mango Festival-2018 here on Friday.

The Festival is being arranged in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, University of Agriculture, Multan, Centaurus Mall Islamabad and Seven Oceans. The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Atadjan Movlamov while Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Arshad Ali, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Multan, Dr Rao Asif Ali, Ambassadors of different foreign missions and parliamentarians.

