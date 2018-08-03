4,000 cybercrime complaints registered in seven months

LAHORE: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) arranged a consultation on cybercrimes and laws in Pakistan here on Thursday.

Officials from FIA, police, civil society organisations, Social Welfare, Women Development Department and others were present at the consultation, which centered on progress and procedure of cyber harassment redressal in Punjab and the role of PCSW in redressal the issue.

According to the press release, the consultation opened with an overview of PCSW and its role in the resolution of cyber complaints on a priority in Punjab. Cybercrime is a menace that destroys lives. Currently, someone’s identity is stolen every three seconds as a result of cybercrimes. PCSW has entered into collaboration with FIA to support early redressal efforts by FIA. We are confident that this partnership will play a major role in combating cyber harassment in Punjab, said PCSW Chairperson Ms Fauzia Viqar and representative of FIA Assistant Director Wasif Jawad.

FIA officials shared that since January 2018 up till August 2018, approximately 4,000 complaints related to cybercrime have been registered and total 10 officials are working on them for redressal. PCSW shared it launched media campaign regarding cyber crime and protection of women.

In a month 1,181 complaints were registered on PCSW Helpline 1043 and 1,116 have been addressed while 65 complaints referred to FIA and inquires are under proceedings, it said. Suggestions, recommendations for further improvements related to cyber redressal mechanisms were shared by the participants. Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the countries concerned should be signed by Pakistan through Interior Ministry of Pakistan. Verification and inquiry process of FIA should be speeded up for early redressal as well as hiring of more staff in FIA in cyber cell. Police department should also be kept in loop regarding cybercrimes.

Trainings regarding gender sensitization as well as security settings of mobile, social media devices for FIA, police officials as well as for general public should be organised on regular basis, the participants stressed.