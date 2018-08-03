Four held for abducting girl in Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Uggoki police on Thursday arrested four people, including two women, on the charge of abducting a girl here. In an application, Robina alleged that her former husband Farooq Sultan’s relatives Amir Latif, Riffat Sultana, Shazia Sultana and Adnan allegedly abducted her six-year-old daughter Rafia Shahzadi from Bhabrianwala village on July 30.
She said that she had filed a petition against her ex-husband in a court for settlement of certain monetary issues and due to the grudge of that petition her daughter was kidnapped. The police have registered a case.
