Fri August 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Four held for abducting girl in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Uggoki police on Thursday arrested four people, including two women, on the charge of abducting a girl here. In an application, Robina alleged that her former husband Farooq Sultan’s relatives Amir Latif, Riffat Sultana, Shazia Sultana and Adnan allegedly abducted her six-year-old daughter Rafia Shahzadi from Bhabrianwala village on July 30.

She said that she had filed a petition against her ex-husband in a court for settlement of certain monetary issues and due to the grudge of that petition her daughter was kidnapped. The police have registered a case.

