CM orders hiring staff for Workers Welfare Board

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan has ordered the recruitment of secretary, officers and other auxiliary staff for the Workers Welfare Board on regular basis.

An official handout said that he directed the quarters concerned to identify the responsibilities of the officials. He said the department should be run transparently as it worked for the welfare of labourers and there should be no compromise whatsoever on the performance of the Workers Welfare Board. He was presiding over a meeting of the Workers Welfare Board.