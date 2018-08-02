Cabinet to donate one-month salary to dams fund

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided that the caretaker Prime Minister and all cabinet members would contribute their one month's basic salary into the fund for construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

According to office memorandum issued by Ministry of Finance on Wednesday stating that the undersigned is directed to state that the Supreme Court of Pakistan vide judgment dated July 04, 2018 passed in Constitutional Petition No. 57 of 2016 directed to establish a fund in the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for collecting funds donated by the people of Pakistan for the construction of Diamar Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

In pursuance of the above direction Finance Division created a Fund and submitted proposals regarding deduction of salary etc. from government employees for consideration/approval of the Federal Cabinet. The cabinet in its meeting held on July 18, 2018 decided that two days salary of the officers and one day salary of the officials working in Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments/ Attached Departments/ Authorities/ Corporations/ Companies/ Financial Institutions/ Commissions etc. working under the Federal Government will be deducted.

ii) Two days salary of the officers and one day salary of the Officials of the Armed Forces and Civilian Officers and Officials paid out from Defence Estimates.

iii) Two days salary of Officers and one day salary of Officials holding post on contract as well as on lump sum pay package including Management Grades and 'MP' Scales and Officers/Officials locally recruited in our Foreign Missions.

The Federal Cabinet also directed that the above decisions are with the stipulation that contribution would be voluntary in nature and anyone not willing to contribute may inform before deduction.

The amount of contribution shall not be included in the emoluments of the concerned officers/officials for calculation of income tax and deduction of the recovery of the House Rent Charges.

All proceeds on this account to be deposited in the Fund i.e., "Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamar Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund" shall be utilised solely for the construction of the said dams. The Accounts of the Fund will be maintained, administered and operated by the Registrar Supreme Court under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is requested that the above decisions may kindly be implemented in letter and spirit under intimation to this Division as well as Cabinet Division.