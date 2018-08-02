Book on Umer Sharif’s life and talent to be launched today

The launching ceremony of a book based on the exceptional artistic talent and personality of renowned comedian Umer Sharif, will be held at Karachi Gymkhana on Thursday (today) at 4pm.

Sharif, other renowned artistes and other eminent personalities will attend the gathering and also speak on the occasion.

The book titled “Hamay Tum Say Payar Ha” has been compiled by senior USA-based journalist Arif Afzal Usmani and is a compilation of the opinion expressed by eminent people of Pakistan on the life and talent of Umer Sharif.

The book mentions several interesting anecdotes featuring Umer Sharif and his services. According to Usmani, the book had been published by a prominent publishing house. He said that the book was meant to give a befitting tribute to the life and talent of a great artiste. He added that the book would cover several aspects of the life of Umer Sharif, while his social services had also been duly mentioned.