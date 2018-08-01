Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Three cops kidnap girl

PAKPATTAN: Four people, including three policemen, allegedly kidnapped a girl at Chak 72-D on Tuesday. Shahnaz Bibi told media men she and her daughter Ulfat Bibi alias Shakeela Bibi came to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar on July 19. When they came out of the shrine, four accused, including Nazar Fareed of Arifwala, abducted her daughter. She lodged a complaint with the police station and the DPO but no action was taken against the abductors. She appealed to the high-ups to take action against the accused kidnappers.

