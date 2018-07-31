EU extends military mission in C-Africa

BRUSSELS: The European Union extended its military training mission in the Central African Republic for two more years, it announced Monday, pledging 25 million euros to help reform the country’s defence sector.

The scope of the mission, known as the EUTM RCA, has also been modified to give strategic advice to the president’s cabinet, interior ministry and police, as well as the military. The mission, which originally launched in July 2016 and is based in the capital Bangui, involves around 170 people and will now continue until 19 September 2020.