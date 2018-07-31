ICCI wants CDA to resolve water shortage problem in capital

Islamabad: Oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Office Bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Auto Market, I-10/3, was held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed administered oath. Raja Musharraf Janjua took oath as president, Raja Naveed (senior vice president), Malik Anwaar Awan (vice president), Slawar Khan Afridi (general secretary), Muhammad Nazeer Ahmed Awan (additional general secretary), Rasheed Butt (deputy secretary), Yasir Mehmood (finance secretary), Dr. Saeed (press secretary), Muqarar Iqbal (joint secretary) and Abdul Waheed as office secretary. Raja Jahangir Ahmed patron-in-chief, Muhammad Hussain, group chairman and Haji Shafiq, chairman Executive Committee were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that auto market of I-10/3 was playing useful role in providing jobs andpromoting business activities, therefore, CDA should address its key issues on priority basis. He said that CDA should further expand auto market in I-10/3 by allotting more plots so that all auto workshops from Islamabad could be shifted to this market. He said people including business community were facing serious problem of acute water shortage in I-10 Sector and urged that CDA should address this issue on urgent basis. He called upon the new government to consider giving representation to ICCI in CDA Board so that the issues of business community could be resolved smoothly.

M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI congratulated the newly elected office bearers of TWA Auto Market I-10/3, Islamabad and said that efforts would be made with the new government to construct flats for small traders on ownership basis in Islamabad in order to resolve their residential issues. They assured that ICCI would cooperate in resolving key issues of I-10/3 market.

Speaking at the occasion, newly elected President, TWA Auto Market I-10/3, Islamabad Raja Musharraf Janjua highlighted the key issues of his market. He said that CDA had left carpeting of some roads incomplete in auto market and urged that CDA should complete its unfinished job in the market to facilitate business activities. He said a bridge was urgently needed in the market to which CDA should pay urgent attention. He said that CDA has allowed construction of additional storey in markets but at very high charges which were not feasible and stressed that CDA should revise these charges to make them affordable for traders.