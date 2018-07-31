Looking towards unelected forces not good for democracy: Chandio

LAHORE: PPP’s Information Secretary Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said that those who alleged them of connivance during the past five years were praising them, adding that their connivance was only with democracy. In a statement issued on Monday, he said that they had always defended democracy and will defend it now also.

He said that looking towards the un-elected forces was not good for democracy, political process and the system by any means. He said that whether it was rigging or the election reforms, all of them should find out its solution through the parliament.